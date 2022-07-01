Sign in to watch this video
Tudawali
Movies
Air Date: Fri 1 Jul 2022
The film traces the life of Tudawali from the moment that he was selected to play the lead in Jedda, his career as a boxer when he was unable to find more film roles, right through to his premature death.
About the Show
Ernie Dingo delivers an outstanding portrayal of Robert Tudawali, the first Aboriginal film star, whose lead role in Jedda is iconic in Australian cinema. The film traces the life of Tudawali from the moment that he was selected to play the lead in Jedda, his career as a boxer when he was unable to find more film roles, right through to his premature death at around age 40 from severe burns. It also portrays the stark contrast between Tudawali's home outside Darwin, and his life in Sydney, where he did most of his filming for movies and TV series.