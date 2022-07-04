Trial By Kyle

Trial By Kyle - S1 Ep. 6
M | Light Entertainment

Air Date: Thu 28 Nov 2019

Kyle presides over his own courtroom, offering his real opinions on real disputes. All plaintiffs and defendants have agreed to adhere to the law according to Sandilands and his decision is final.

Season 1

About the Show

The toughest cases, biggest celebrities and genuine disputes can only be settled by one man, radio shock jock Kyle Sandilands.

Kyle Sandilands will pass judgement across a whole range of real life cases. Helping him analyze the evidence once again will be former The Bachelor Australia star and criminal lawyer Anna Heinrich.

To protect the integrity of the polygraph test results, all polygraph examinations were conducted away from the cameras by a qualified Advanced Polygraph Forensic Polygraph Examiner