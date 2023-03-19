Sign in to watch this video
Transformers: The Last Knight
Movies
Air Date: Mon 13 Mar 2023Expires: in 24 days
Humans are at war with the Transformers, and Optimus Prime is gone. Now, it's up to the unlikely alliance of inventor Cade Yeager, Bumblebee, an English lord and an Oxford professor to save the world
2017
About the Movie
Quintessa brainwashes Optimus Prime and heads to Earth to search for an ancient staff. Cade, Bumblebee and the Autobots race against time to find it, while also escaping an anti-Transformers force.