Transformers: Revenge Of The Fallen

Sign in to watch this video

Not a member? Create your free account now

Transformers: Revenge Of The Fallen
M | Movies

Air Date: Sat 31 Dec 2022Expires: in 4 days

Sam Witwicky leaves the Autobots behind for a normal life. But when his mind is filled with cryptic symbols, the Decepticons target him and he is dragged back into the Transformers' war.

Episodes
ArticlesHome

Movies

Advertisement
loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

2009

About the Movie

Two years after he and his Autobot friends saved the Earth from the Decepticons, Sam Witwicky (Shia LaBeouf) faces a new battle: college. Meanwhile, Optimus Prime and the Autobots are working with a secret military organization and trying to make a home for themselves on Earth. When an ancient Decepticon known as The Fallen rises up to wreak vengeance, Sam and his girlfriend, Mikaela, must figure out the history of the Transformers on Earth and find a way to defeat The Fallen once and for all.