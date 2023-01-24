Sign in to watch this video
Transformers: Dark Of The Moon
Movies
Air Date: Tue 3 Jan 2023Expires: in 7 days
When the Autobots learn of a Cybertronian spacecraft hidden on the moon they race against the Decepticons to reach it and to learn its secrets before the Decepticons use it to destroy Earth.
2011
About the Movie
Sam Witwicky (Shia LaBeouf) and his new girlfriend, Carly (Rosie Huntington-Whiteley), join the fray when the evil Decepticons renew their longstanding war against the Autobots. Optimus Prime (Peter Cullen) believes that resurrecting ancient Transformer Sentinel Prime (Leonard Nimoy), once the leader of the Autobots, may lead to victory. That decision, however, has devastating consequences; the war appears to tip in favor of the Decepticons, leading to a climactic battle in Chicago.