Transformers: Age Of Extinction

Sign in to watch this video

Not a member? Create your free account now

Transformers: Age Of Extinction
M | Movies

Air Date: Wed 4 Jan 2023Expires: in 8 days

Hunted down by a CIA black ops unit and a ruthless bounty hunter, the Autobots turn to a struggling inventor who has stumbled upon the remains of Optimus Prime for help in their battle against evil.

Episodes
ArticlesHome

Movies

Advertisement
loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

2014

About the Show

After an epic battle, a great city lies in ruins, but the Earth itself is saved. As humanity begins to pick up the pieces, a shadowy group emerges to try to take control of history. Meanwhile, an ancient and powerful new menace sets its sights on Earth. A new group of humans, led by Cade Yeager (Mark Wahlberg), helps Optimus Prime (Peter Cullen) and the Autobots rise up to meet their most fearsome challenge yet: a worldwide war of good versus evil. Optimus Prime (Peter Cullen) believes that resurrecting ancient Transformer Sentinel Prime (Leonard Nimoy), once the leader of the Autobots, may lead to victory. That decision, however, has devastating consequences; the war appears to tip in favor of the Decepticons, leading to a climactic battle in Chicago.