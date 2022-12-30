Transformers

Sign in to watch this video

Not a member? Create your free account now

Transformers
M | Movies

Air Date: Fri 30 Dec 2022Expires: in 4 days

The fate of humanity is at stake when two races of robots, the good Autobots and the villainous Decepticons, bring their war to Earth, and only a human youth can save the world from total destruction.

Episodes
ArticlesHome

Movies

Advertisement
loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

2007

About the Movie

The fate of humanity is at stake when two races of robots, the good Autobots and the villainous Decepticons, bring their war to Earth. The robots have the ability to change into different mechanical objects as they seek the key to ultimate power. Only a human youth, Sam Witwicky (Shia LaBeouf) can save the world from total destruction.