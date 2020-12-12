Shows
Totally Wild - S25 Ep. 180
Do you like piglets, kids and calves? Well stayed tuned because we've got them all on today's show. Plus, we meet a different kind of new mum before running off to join the circus!
24 mins
Season 25, Episode 105
On today's show we get set to slot car race, meet dogs with a new take on how to get around, and do you know the difference between offence and defense? Tune in to get the lowdown on gridiron.
24 mins
Season 25, Episode 104
Coming up today we meet a marathon runner hoping to go the distance, say hello to an octopus but don't quite manage to dodge the balls at dodgeball.
24 mins
Season 25, Episode 103
On today's show we a meet a model dog bound for the catwalk, go head to head with a wakeboard champion and take on the challenge of counting every fish in the aquarium!
24 mins
Season 25, Episode 102
On today's show we take over the airwaves, check in with cheerleaders, learn how a bat takes a break and some special dogs get a special delivery.
24 mins
Season 25, Episode 101
On today's show we muscle our way in to a game of beach volleyball, taste test a pretty unusual fruit and discover that when it comes to animal friendships opposites do really attract!
24 mins
Season 25, Episode 100
On today's show we head out to a multi-coloured beach, hang ten with a pro surfer and say hi to the hyenas of Africa.
24 mins
Season 25, Episode 99
On today's show we test out the trapeze and feature some not so gorgeous animals when we get up close and personal with mosquitoes and ask does the rat make the perfect pet?
24 mins
Season 25, Episode 98
On today's show we follow the king of the jungle along the plains of the Savannah, catch up with cutest of puppies and discover the terrible truth about the strawberry.
