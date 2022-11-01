Total Wipeout UK

Total Wipeout UK - S6 Ep. 1
G | Reality

Air Date: Thu 17 Dec 2020Expires: in 3 days

Members of the public go head to head in a series of gruelling obstacle courses to win and achieve victory or instead... Wipeout!

Episodes

Season 6

About the Show

Total Wipeout is an action-packed family entertainment show. Contestants from all walks of life compete in the world's largest extreme obstacle course designed to provide the most spills ever seen on television.