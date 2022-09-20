Top Wing

Top Wing - S2 Ep. 9
New lifeguard Davey Hasselhawg teaches the Cadets life-saving skills. Survivor Bear leads a tour on his new Adventure Boat. Team Top Wing use the HQ COMMAND FLYER to rescue the boat.

S2 Ep. 10 - Top Wing Levels Up

The Cadets are graduating to a new level of training with new uniforms and NEW VEHICLES. As everyone gathers for the ceremony, the Cadets race to rescue Penny's family using the new vehicles!

S2 Ep. 9 - Big Swirl Beach Watch / Survivor Bear's Adventure Tour

S2 Ep. 8 - Swift's Family Flying Ace / Timmy's Pirate Adventure

When Baddy takes an old plane, Swift's Grandpa talks him through an exciting landing! Timmy Turtle, looking for a perfect hiding spot, ends up on Dilly's ship.

S2 Ep. 7 - Shirley's Nutty Vacation / Amazing Action Rescue

The Cadets send stressed Shirley to a remote treetop cabin when she accidently unmoors the cabin! Baddy wants to be in Reg Goosling's best adventure picture ever.

S2 Ep. 6 - Trouble With Treegoats / Rhonda's Rockin' Family Reunion

The Cadets are put to the test as they babysit some tree goats who can climb ANYTHING! Rhonda's very BIG family is coming for a reunion. The Cadets dance the excited Rhinos to the beach!

S2 Ep. 5 - Penny Rescues Survivor Bear / Penny's Jungle Adventure

Survivor Bear is headed UNDERWATER! Penny and the rest of the team have to rescue him using the HQ Command Flyer. Rod and Penny rescue Sammy Monkey while Penny earns her Jungle Explorer badge!

S2 Ep. 4 - Top Wing Spring Fling / Dancing Daffodil Rescue

Spring means Commodore Smurkturkski gets a new little chick, but Sandy Stork loses the egg! Big Swirl's amazing Dancing Daffodils only bloom in spring!

S2 Ep. 3 - Top Wing Sting / Big Banana Break-In

Rod is excited to sing at Rhonda's, until Chomps and Rocco take the piano. Margo the Monkey and the Banana Bandits break into Headquarters and try to take off with the HQ Command Flyer!

Season 2