Top Wing - S2 Ep. 8

Episodes
S2 Ep. 13 - Ker-Splash Canyon Tour / Big Swirl 500
The Cadets have to rescue Trini Treegoat, famous author of Trini's Travel Tips. For the Big Swirl Around-the-Island race, the car Earl built for Shirley doesn't work exactly as planned.
S2 Ep. 12 - Inspector Eagle Eye Returns / Lemon Shack Hijack
When Inspector Eagle Eye tests the cadets on their new vehicles, Swift rescues Baddy and his new Zip-Flash! The Cadets have to rescue the HQ Command Flyer after Margo takes it!
S2 Ep. 11 - Arrgh Me Snugglies / Earl The Gadget Squirrel
Rod's beloved Rooster Brewster goes missing! The cadets must rescue the snugglie so everyone can rest again. Earl the Gadget Squirrel builds Shirley a delivery drone that goes out of control!
S2 Ep. 10 - Top Wing Levels Up
The Cadets are graduating to a new level of training with new uniforms and NEW VEHICLES. As everyone gathers for the ceremony, the Cadets race to rescue Penny's family using the new vehicles!
S2 Ep. 9 - Big Swirl Beach Watch / Survivor Bear's Adventure Tour
New lifeguard Davey Hasselhawg teaches the Cadets life-saving skills. Survivor Bear leads a tour on his new Adventure Boat. Team Top Wing use the HQ COMMAND FLYER to rescue the boat.
S2 Ep. 8 - Swift's Family Flying Ace / Timmy's Pirate Adventure
When Baddy takes an old plane, Swift's Grandpa talks him through an exciting landing! Timmy Turtle, looking for a perfect hiding spot, ends up on Dilly's ship.