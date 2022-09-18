Top Wing - S2 Ep. 7

Episodes
S2 Ep. 8 - Swift's Family Flying Ace / Timmy's Pirate Adventure
When Baddy takes an old plane, Swift's Grandpa talks him through an exciting landing! Timmy Turtle, looking for a perfect hiding spot, ends up on Dilly's ship.
S2 Ep. 7 - Shirley's Nutty Vacation / Amazing Action Rescue
The Cadets send stressed Shirley to a remote treetop cabin when she accidently unmoors the cabin! Baddy wants to be in Reg Goosling's best adventure picture ever.
S2 Ep. 6 - Trouble With Treegoats / Rhonda's Rockin' Family Reunion
The Cadets are put to the test as they babysit some tree goats who can climb ANYTHING! Rhonda's very BIG family is coming for a reunion. The Cadets dance the excited Rhinos to the beach!
S2 Ep. 5 - Penny Rescues Survivor Bear / Penny's Jungle Adventure
Survivor Bear is headed UNDERWATER! Penny and the rest of the team have to rescue him using the HQ Command Flyer. Rod and Penny rescue Sammy Monkey while Penny earns her Jungle Explorer badge!
S2 Ep. 4 - Top Wing Spring Fling / Dancing Daffodil Rescue
Spring means Commodore Smurkturkski gets a new little chick, but Sandy Stork loses the egg! Big Swirl's amazing Dancing Daffodils only bloom in spring!
S2 Ep. 3 - Top Wing Sting / Big Banana Break-In
Rod is excited to sing at Rhonda's, until Chomps and Rocco take the piano. Margo the Monkey and the Banana Bandits break into Headquarters and try to take off with the HQ Command Flyer!
S2 Ep. 2 - Top Wing Rescues The Academy
The Cadets must pass Inspector Eagle-Eye's test or they will be sent back to teacher's school! Team Top Wing ace the test and rescue the Inspector using the Headquarters Command Flyer.