Top Wing

Top Wing - S2 Ep. 6
G | Kids

Expires: in 14 days

The Cadets are put to the test as they babysit some tree goats who can climb ANYTHING! Rhonda's very BIG family is coming for a reunion. The Cadets dance the excited Rhinos to the beach!

Episodes
ArticlesHome

Episodes

Advertisement
image-placeholder22 mins

S2 Ep. 6 - Trouble With Treegoats / Rhonda's Rockin' Family Reunion

The Cadets are put to the test as they babysit some tree goats who can climb ANYTHING! Rhonda's very BIG family is coming for a reunion. The Cadets dance the excited Rhinos to the beach!

image-placeholder22 mins

S2 Ep. 5 - Penny Rescues Survivor Bear / Penny's Jungle Adventure

Survivor Bear is headed UNDERWATER! Penny and the rest of the team have to rescue him using the HQ Command Flyer. Rod and Penny rescue Sammy Monkey while Penny earns her Jungle Explorer badge!

image-placeholder22 mins

S2 Ep. 4 - Top Wing Spring Fling / Dancing Daffodil Rescue

Spring means Commodore Smurkturkski gets a new little chick, but Sandy Stork loses the egg! Big Swirl's amazing Dancing Daffodils only bloom in spring!

image-placeholder22 mins

S2 Ep. 3 - Top Wing Sting / Big Banana Break-In

Rod is excited to sing at Rhonda's, until Chomps and Rocco take the piano. Margo the Monkey and the Banana Bandits break into Headquarters and try to take off with the HQ Command Flyer!

image-placeholder22 mins

S2 Ep. 2 - Top Wing Rescues The Academy

The Cadets must pass Inspector Eagle-Eye's test or they will be sent back to teacher's school! Team Top Wing ace the test and rescue the Inspector using the Headquarters Command Flyer.

image-placeholder22 mins

S2 Ep. 1 - Cheep, Chirp, And The Pirate's Treasure / Rod's Family Popcorn Party

Dilly makes the chicks mini pirates find a treasure chest key. Rod's little brother Romeo is just a "little" chicken, until they have to rescue Rod's whole family.

image-placeholder22 mins

S2 Ep. 26 - Baddy And The Bad Wings / Cheep And Chirp's Splashy Surf Show

Baddy teams up with Betty, Chomps and Rocco to hijack the HQ Command Flyer so he can take over Big Swirl! Davey Hasselhawg has to get Cheep, Chirp and friends ready for an awesome wakeboard show!

image-placeholder22 mins

S2 Ep. 25 - Dodo Egg Scramble / Trini's Trin-Tastic Big Swirl Tour

When Della Dodo's eggs are washed away, it's Cadets to the rescue! When Baddy takes Trini for a tour of Big Swirl's most dangerous areas, he nearly gets them trapped in Cave-in Cavern.

Season 2