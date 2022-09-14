Top Wing - S2 Ep. 5

Episodes
S2 Ep. 5 - Penny Rescues Survivor Bear / Penny's Jungle Adventure
Survivor Bear is headed UNDERWATER! Penny and the rest of the team have to rescue him using the HQ Command Flyer. Rod and Penny rescue Sammy Monkey while Penny earns her Jungle Explorer badge!
S2 Ep. 4 - Top Wing Spring Fling / Dancing Daffodil Rescue
Spring means Commodore Smurkturkski gets a new little chick, but Sandy Stork loses the egg! Big Swirl's amazing Dancing Daffodils only bloom in spring!
S2 Ep. 3 - Top Wing Sting / Big Banana Break-In
Rod is excited to sing at Rhonda's, until Chomps and Rocco take the piano. Margo the Monkey and the Banana Bandits break into Headquarters and try to take off with the HQ Command Flyer!
S2 Ep. 2 - Top Wing Rescues The Academy
The Cadets must pass Inspector Eagle-Eye's test or they will be sent back to teacher's school! Team Top Wing ace the test and rescue the Inspector using the Headquarters Command Flyer.
S2 Ep. 1 - Cheep, Chirp, And The Pirate's Treasure / Rod's Family Popcorn Party
Dilly makes the chicks mini pirates find a treasure chest key. Rod's little brother Romeo is just a "little" chicken, until they have to rescue Rod's whole family.
S2 Ep. 26 - Baddy And The Bad Wings / Cheep And Chirp's Splashy Surf Show
Baddy teams up with Betty, Chomps and Rocco to hijack the HQ Command Flyer so he can take over Big Swirl! Davey Hasselhawg has to get Cheep, Chirp and friends ready for an awesome wakeboard show!
S2 Ep. 25 - Dodo Egg Scramble / Trini's Trin-Tastic Big Swirl Tour
When Della Dodo's eggs are washed away, it's Cadets to the rescue! When Baddy takes Trini for a tour of Big Swirl's most dangerous areas, he nearly gets them trapped in Cave-in Cavern.