Top Wing - S2 Ep. 4

Episodes
S2 Ep. 4 - Top Wing Spring Fling / Dancing Daffodil Rescue
Spring means Commodore Smurkturkski gets a new little chick, but Sandy Stork loses the egg! Big Swirl's amazing Dancing Daffodils only bloom in spring!
S2 Ep. 3 - Top Wing Sting / Big Banana Break-In
Rod is excited to sing at Rhonda's, until Chomps and Rocco take the piano. Margo the Monkey and the Banana Bandits break into Headquarters and try to take off with the HQ Command Flyer!
S2 Ep. 2 - Top Wing Rescues The Academy
The Cadets must pass Inspector Eagle-Eye's test or they will be sent back to teacher's school! Team Top Wing ace the test and rescue the Inspector using the Headquarters Command Flyer.
S2 Ep. 1 - Cheep, Chirp, And The Pirate's Treasure / Rod's Family Popcorn Party
Dilly makes the chicks mini pirates find a treasure chest key. Rod's little brother Romeo is just a "little" chicken, until they have to rescue Rod's whole family.
S2 Ep. 26 - Baddy And The Bad Wings / Cheep And Chirp's Splashy Surf Show
Baddy teams up with Betty, Chomps and Rocco to hijack the HQ Command Flyer so he can take over Big Swirl! Davey Hasselhawg has to get Cheep, Chirp and friends ready for an awesome wakeboard show!
S2 Ep. 25 - Dodo Egg Scramble / Trini's Trin-Tastic Big Swirl Tour
When Della Dodo's eggs are washed away, it's Cadets to the rescue! When Baddy takes Trini for a tour of Big Swirl's most dangerous areas, he nearly gets them trapped in Cave-in Cavern.
S2 Ep. 24 - Earl's Nutty Invention / Big Swirl Break-Up
The cadets must race Earl back to Big Swirl before his Cruiser ruins Turkski's party. Inspector Eagle-Eye wants to send the Cadets to different Top Wing Training Centers to be Lead Cadets.