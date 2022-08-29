Top Wing - S2 Ep. 19

Episodes
S2 Ep. 1 - Cheep, Chirp, And The Pirate's Treasure / Rod's Family Popcorn Party
Dilly makes the chicks mini pirates find a treasure chest key. Rod's little brother Romeo is just a "little" chicken, until they have to rescue Rod's whole family.
S2 Ep. 26 - Baddy And The Bad Wings / Cheep And Chirp's Splashy Surf Show
Baddy teams up with Betty, Chomps and Rocco to hijack the HQ Command Flyer so he can take over Big Swirl! Davey Hasselhawg has to get Cheep, Chirp and friends ready for an awesome wakeboard show!
S2 Ep. 25 - Dodo Egg Scramble / Trini's Trin-Tastic Big Swirl Tour
When Della Dodo's eggs are washed away, it's Cadets to the rescue! When Baddy takes Trini for a tour of Big Swirl's most dangerous areas, he nearly gets them trapped in Cave-in Cavern.
S2 Ep. 24 - Earl's Nutty Invention / Big Swirl Break-Up
The cadets must race Earl back to Big Swirl before his Cruiser ruins Turkski's party. Inspector Eagle-Eye wants to send the Cadets to different Top Wing Training Centers to be Lead Cadets.
S2 Ep. 23 - Survivor Bear And The Secret Of Ker-Splash Canyon / Great Ker-Splash Race
Della helps Survivor Bear explore Ker-Splash's secret caves. Baddy cheats to try to win the Ker-Splash Canyon Race and the Cadets have to rescue the other racers.
S2 Ep. 22 - Waterfall Jump / Top Wing Tour Guides
Brody and Penny are challenged to a whitewater trick competition but Rocco nearly falls off Double Falls! Shirley's cousins visit Big Swirl. Things don't exactly go as planned on their island tour.
S2 Ep. 21 - Pirate Playzone / King Of The Dodos
Dilly and the Cadets build a Pirate Playzone in Ker-Splash Canyon. The Dodos think Brody is the legendary Dodo King and do whatever he says until Baddy McBat takes the crown!