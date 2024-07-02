Top Wing

Top Wing - S2 Ep. 10
G | Kids

The Cadets are graduating to a new level of training with new uniforms and NEW VEHICLES. As everyone gathers for the ceremony, the Cadets race to rescue Penny's family using the new vehicles!

22 mins

S2 Ep. 13 - Ker-Splash Canyon Tour / Big Swirl 500

The Cadets have to rescue Trini Treegoat, famous author of Trini's Travel Tips. For the Big Swirl Around-the-Island race, the car Earl built for Shirley doesn't work exactly as planned.

22 mins

S2 Ep. 12 - Inspector Eagle Eye Returns / Lemon Shack Hijack

When Inspector Eagle Eye tests the cadets on their new vehicles, Swift rescues Baddy and his new Zip-Flash! The Cadets have to rescue the HQ Command Flyer after Margo takes it!

22 mins

S2 Ep. 11 - Arrgh Me Snugglies / Earl The Gadget Squirrel

Rod's beloved Rooster Brewster goes missing! The cadets must rescue the snugglie so everyone can rest again. Earl the Gadget Squirrel builds Shirley a delivery drone that goes out of control!

22 mins

S2 Ep. 10 - Top Wing Levels Up

22 mins

S2 Ep. 9 - Big Swirl Beach Watch / Survivor Bear's Adventure Tour

New lifeguard Davey Hasselhawg teaches the Cadets life-saving skills. Survivor Bear leads a tour on his new Adventure Boat. Team Top Wing use the HQ COMMAND FLYER to rescue the boat.

22 mins

S2 Ep. 8 - Swift's Family Flying Ace / Timmy's Pirate Adventure

When Baddy takes an old plane, Swift's Grandpa talks him through an exciting landing! Timmy Turtle, looking for a perfect hiding spot, ends up on Dilly's ship.

22 mins

S2 Ep. 7 - Shirley's Nutty Vacation / Amazing Action Rescue

The Cadets send stressed Shirley to a remote treetop cabin when she accidently unmoors the cabin! Baddy wants to be in Reg Goosling's best adventure picture ever.

Season 2