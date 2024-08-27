Top Wing

Top Wing - S1 Ep. 19
G | Kids

When Brody's turbo-surfin friends get trapped in a cave, Brody and Penny race against the tide to rescue them. The Cadets try to earn a badge by running the Lemon Shack.

22 mins

S1 Ep. 26 - Top Wing Rescues Survivor Bear / Timmy Wings IT

The Cadets team up to rescue TV adventure star Survivor Bear, who comes to Big Swirl to brave Icy Summit. When Swift hurts his wing, Timmy Turtle has to help pilot the Flash-Wing to save the day.

image-placeholder
22 mins

S1 Ep. 25 - Penny Rescues The Aqua Wing / Bananas Away

When Rocco and Chomps race off in Penny's Aqua-Wing, she must use Chomps' sub to get it back. Sandy Stork delivers party treats to the school.

image-placeholder
22 mins

S1 Ep. 24 - Turtle Train Clean Up / Anyu's Friendship Party

When the train loaded with recycling rolls out of control, it's Top Wing to the rescue! Anyu throws a Friendship Party! Team Top Wing VROOMS into action to make sure everyone get there on time.

image-placeholder
22 mins

S1 Ep. 23 - Junior Cadets Rescue / Sunken Treasure Race

When Baddy tries to show he can be a rescue hero, all the Cadets have to team up to rescue Baddy! The cadets, the bats and the crocs have a race to save the treasure.

image-placeholder
22 mins

S1 Ep. 22 - Flying Banana Bandits! / Penny's Chillin' Playdate

The Banana Bandits take Shirley's delivery fliers and are headed for Commodore's hot air balloon. Penny has to rescue Anyu and Yuka.

image-placeholder
22 mins

S1 Ep. 21 - Bea's Day Off / Top Wing Big Swirl Games

Trying to give Bea a day off, Swift's jet goes haywire, they need Bea to race to the rescue. Brody was upset about skateboarding, because he can only do some surfing.

image-placeholder
22 mins

S1 Ep. 20 - Baddy Up To No Good / Rooster Brewster

When Baddy McBat rescues Big Swirl residents from problems he caused, the Cadets end up rescuing Baddy. The cadets accidentally lost Rod's Toy.

image-placeholder
22 mins

S1 Ep. 19 - Surfin' The Cave / Top Wing Rescues The Lemon Shack

