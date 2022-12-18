Top Gun

Top Gun
Air Date: Sun 18 Dec 2022Expires: in 26 days

Maverick is a hot young recruit at a prestigious naval training school for fighter pilots and aspires to become the best of the best against all odds.

1986

About the Movie

The Top Gun Naval Fighter Weapons School is where the best of the best train to refine their elite flying skills. When hotshot fighter pilot Maverick (Tom Cruise) is sent to the school, his reckless attitude and cocky demeanor put him at odds with the other pilots, especially the cool and collected Iceman (Val Kilmer). But Maverick isn't only competing to be the top fighter pilot, he's also fighting for the attention of his beautiful flight instructor, Charlotte Blackwood (Kelly McGillis).