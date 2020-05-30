Shows
Tommy
Sneak Peek
Drama
Details
Air Date:
Sun 31 May 2020
Premieres 8.45 Wednesday on 10 and 10 play
Video Extras
Articles
Home
Video Extras
2 mins
Chatting With The Cast Of Tommy
Edie Falco and the cast of Tommy on what makes this a cop show unlike any other
50 secs
Sneak Peek
Premieres 8.45 Wednesday on 10 and 10 play
Articles
Tommy Is The New Cop Show On The Beat
She was Carmela Soprano, then she was Nurse Jackie, now Edie Falco stars as Tommy - the LAPD's first female chief of police
Season 1
