Starring Edie Falco (The Sopranos, Nurse Jackie) Tommy follows the story of a former high-ranking NYPD officer who becomes the first female police chief of Los Angeles.

A true blue New Yorker, Abigail "Tommy" Thomas uses her unflinching honesty and hardball tactics to keep social, political and national security issues from hindering effective law enforcement in the Southland.

With an equal distribution of political, procedural and family drama, "Tommy" comes from Paul Attanasio, the creator of the acclaimed series Bull, House and Homicide: Life on the Street.