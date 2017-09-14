Toasted TV

HomeCredits10play Kids
Back

Channel 11 Live At Dreamworld

Channel 11 Live At Dreamworld

Channel 11 will be Live At Dreamworld! Watch your favourite TV stars from kids shows such as Toasted TV, Totally Wild, Scope and cooking show, Crocamole.

Dreamworld is the place to be during the September school holidays with a host of fun and entertainment for the whole family.

Guests will have the rare opportunity to watch some of their favourite TV stars live on stage at Dreamworld from Channel 11’s popular children’s programs, Toasted TV, Totally Wild, Scope and preschoolers’ cooking show, Crocamole.

“11 Live” will be in the park from Monday to Friday between 18 to 29 September and guests will have the chance to meet their favourite characters and personalities.

For show times please click here

For more information visit Dreamworld.com.au

    Advertisement

    Related Articles