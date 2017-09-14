Channel 11 Live At Dreamworld

Dreamworld is the place to be during the September school holidays with a host of fun and entertainment for the whole family.

Guests will have the rare opportunity to watch some of their favourite TV stars live on stage at Dreamworld from Channel 11’s popular children’s programs, Toasted TV, Totally Wild, Scope and preschoolers’ cooking show, Crocamole.



“11 Live” will be in the park from Monday to Friday between 18 to 29 September and guests will have the chance to meet their favourite characters and personalities.



For show times please click here



For more information visit Dreamworld.com.au