The Bachelor Recap You Need To Be Watching

Let's set the scene, the latest Bachelor episode has come to a close and you're in desperate need of a debrief after all the drama that Bachie served up on a rose-covered platter. Where do you go? Who do you turn to?

We've got you covered; Mat Whitehead is the Bachie best friend you never knew you needed and he's here to catch you up on all the latest Bachelor goss.

After every episode of The Bachelor, look for TL;DR on 10 play or the 10 play Facebook page for brand new episodes of your favourite Bachie recap, TL;DR.