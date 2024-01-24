News
Woolworths CEO Defends Ditching Australia Day Merch
Woolworths CEO Brad Banducci has been in damage control today, a week after the supermarket giant announced they would not sell Australia Day merch, sparking fury across the country.
Former Prime Minister Scott Morrison Set To Quit Politics
Former Prime Minister Scott Morrison is set to announce he will resign from politics at the end of February after a 16-year career in Federal Parliament.
Former US Official Says There Is No Evidence Of Aliens Or UFOs
Former US official Sean Kirkpatrick has dropped the bombshell that the Pentagon has found no evidence of aliens or UFOs, so is the truth actually not out there?
Melbourne Residents Forced Out Of Suburb Over Council Zoning Laws
Long-term residents of one Melbourne community have found themselves on the brink of homelessness as the local council enforces a long-standing zoning law, meaning they are living in a non-residential area.
The Blind Tennis Players Hoping To Go Pro
Blind tennis is Australia's fastest-growing blind sport and it has changed the lives of coaches Robert Fletcher and Adam Fayad. Now, they're hoping it will become an official grand slam event.
Best Aussie Potato Chips Revealed In Taste Test
The Guardian's Nicholas Jordan has settled the Great Potato Debate by sampling and ranking 35 varieties of chips, and he joins us to share which chip came out on top.
World's Oldest Dog Bobi May Not Have Been World's Oldest Dog
When Bobi died at the age of 31, the world mourned the 'world's oldest dog'. But now the Guinness World Records are investigating whether we were all lied to about his age.