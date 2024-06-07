The Project

Women's NRL Continues To Grow After Yet Another Record Origin Crowd
NC | News

Game 2 of the Women's Origin series was played in front of a record 25,782 fans on a rainy night in Newcastle. It's the fourth Origin match in a row the record has been beaten. So what has caused the surge of interest in the NRLW?

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More

News

Advertisement
image-placeholder
3 mins

Women's NRL Continues To Grow After Yet Another Record Origin Crowd

Game 2 of the Women's Origin series was played in front of a record 25,782 fans on a rainy night in Newcastle. It's the fourth Origin match in a row the record has been beaten. So what has caused the surge of interest in the NRLW?

image-placeholder
4 mins

Aussie Students Left Struggling Due To Fulfilling Course Requirements

The Federal Government has announced a payment to relieve university placement poverty, but that lifeline only extends to nursing, teaching and social work students. It means other uni students are left struggling to make ends meet to fulfil their course requirements.

image-placeholder
10 mins

Residents Terrified Of Their Neighbourhood Beg For Help

Terrified residents of South Melbourne's Park Towers are pleading for help from the government as they endure unsanitary conditions, violence and crime in the public housing block.

image-placeholder
4 mins

Rumours Swirl Disneyland Could Be Coming Down Under

Rumours are swirling that Australia may become the home of a new Disneyland and Victorian State MP David Limbrick is keen to make his electorate the location of the Happiest Place on Earth. He joins us to explain why there should be a Disneyland in Dandenong.

image-placeholder
7 mins

Promising Results From Groundbreaking Melanoma Treatment

The results of a clinical trial into a groundbreaking new Aussie-backed melanoma treatment have been released, showing that 83.7% of patients in the test group made it 12 months without progression or

image-placeholder
7 mins

Iconic Aussie Eateries Closing As Cost Of Living Bites Aussies

Beloved eateries across the country have been forced to close their doors as increasing expenses and the cost of living crisis bite Aussies. Joining us is Melbourne restaurateur Zeth Romanis, who had to close Gauge Bistro after 13 years.

image-placeholder
7 mins

Revolutionary Fertility Treatment Helping Young Cancer Patients Fall Pregnant

At just 20 years old, Sam was diagnosed with leukaemia. But a revolutionary fertility treatment for young patients meant her dream of having children was still possible.

image-placeholder
4 mins

Cinema Industry Struggles Could Mean The Movie Theatre Is Dead

As fewer Aussies go to the movies, struggling cinema owners are beginning to wonder whether it might be time to call cut on the big screen.

2024