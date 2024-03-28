News
Renter Believes Pet Stick Insects Are Making It Hard To Find A House
Finding a place to live when you're renting is hard enough, but it's even tougher when you have pets, and Amy Bosdorf's adorable, cuddly pet stick insects are preventing her from securing a rental.
Women Diagnosed With Cancer After Talcum Powder Use
Amanda Bradley was just 34 years old when she was diagnosed with ovarian cancer, but she had a daily habit that she now looks back on in horror as a class action lawsuit alleges prolonged exposure to Johnson & Johnson's Baby Powder is linked to ovarian cancer.
Splendour In The Grass Cancelled For 2024
Splendour in the Grass has been cancelled for 2024, prompting concerns that Australia's music festival scene may be in a crisis.
How Boeing Went From Best In The Air To A Troubled Company
Boeing CEO David Calhoun has announced he will be stepping down at the end of the year. It follows the company facing a series of mishaps and tragedies, including allegations of failing safety standards.
Petition To Change HECS Debt Scheme Gets Record Number Of Signatures
An online petition started by Independent MP Monique Ryan has received more than 200,000 signatures in 12 days, calling on the government to overhaul the HECS debt system after students exposed the ha
Julia Morris Gives Robert Irwin His First Ever I'm A Celebrity Perform
Robert Irwin may have been entertaining us since he was a kid, but Julia Morris just gave him his first ever performance review for I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here.
Guenther Steiner Recaps A Dramatic Australian Grand Prix
Max Verstappen's early exit from the Australian Grand Prix left the race wide open for Carlos Sainz to grab victory. Former Haas F1 Team Principal Guenther Steiner takes us through all the action.