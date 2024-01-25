The Project

Why Pete Helliar Is Changing His Name
Pete Helliar sat on The Project desk for years, but apparently we've been calling him the wrong name! He tells us why he's changing it from Peter to Pete.

Anthony Albanese Breaks Election Promise And Changes Stage 3 Tax Cuts

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has defended the government's backflip on stage three tax cuts, telling the National Press Club it would provide middle-income earners more money in the cost-of-living crisis. Treasurer @JEChalmers explains.

Treasurer Jim Chalmers Reveals What The Stage 3 Tax Cuts Mean For Aussies

The Anthony Albanese lead Federal Government has today announced its backflip on the Stage 3 tax cuts, and Treasurer @JEChalmers joins us to tell us what it all means.

Woolworths CEO Defends Ditching Australia Day Merch

Woolworths CEO Brad Banducci has been in damage control today, a week after the supermarket giant announced they would not sell Australia Day merch, sparking fury across the country.

Former Prime Minister Scott Morrison Set To Quit Politics

Former Prime Minister Scott Morrison is set to announce he will resign from politics at the end of February after a 16-year career in Federal Parliament.

Former US Official Says There Is No Evidence Of Aliens Or UFOs

Former US official Sean Kirkpatrick has dropped the bombshell that the Pentagon has found no evidence of aliens or UFOs, so is the truth actually not out there?

Melbourne Residents Forced Out Of Suburb Over Council Zoning Laws

Long-term residents of one Melbourne community have found themselves on the brink of homelessness as the local council enforces a long-standing zoning law, meaning they are living in a non-residential area.

The Blind Tennis Players Hoping To Go Pro

Blind tennis is Australia's fastest-growing blind sport and it has changed the lives of coaches Robert Fletcher and Adam Fayad. Now, they're hoping it will become an official grand slam event.

