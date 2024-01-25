News
Why Pete Helliar Is Changing His Name
Pete Helliar sat on The Project desk for years, but apparently we've been calling him the wrong name! He tells us why he's changing it from Peter to Pete.
Anthony Albanese Breaks Election Promise And Changes Stage 3 Tax Cuts
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has defended the government's backflip on stage three tax cuts, telling the National Press Club it would provide middle-income earners more money in the cost-of-living crisis. Treasurer @JEChalmers explains.
Treasurer Jim Chalmers Reveals What The Stage 3 Tax Cuts Mean For Aussies
The Anthony Albanese lead Federal Government has today announced its backflip on the Stage 3 tax cuts, and Treasurer @JEChalmers joins us to tell us what it all means.
Woolworths CEO Defends Ditching Australia Day Merch
Woolworths CEO Brad Banducci has been in damage control today, a week after the supermarket giant announced they would not sell Australia Day merch, sparking fury across the country.
Former Prime Minister Scott Morrison Set To Quit Politics
Former Prime Minister Scott Morrison is set to announce he will resign from politics at the end of February after a 16-year career in Federal Parliament.
Former US Official Says There Is No Evidence Of Aliens Or UFOs
Former US official Sean Kirkpatrick has dropped the bombshell that the Pentagon has found no evidence of aliens or UFOs, so is the truth actually not out there?
Melbourne Residents Forced Out Of Suburb Over Council Zoning Laws
Long-term residents of one Melbourne community have found themselves on the brink of homelessness as the local council enforces a long-standing zoning law, meaning they are living in a non-residential area.