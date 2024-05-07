News
Rebel Wilson On Why She Released A Censored Version Of Her Memoir
Rebel Wilson has just released a censored version of her memoir Rebel Rising, and she told us why she chose that over a lengthy legal battle, and why it was important to share her story in her own words.
The Fabulous, Boring And Downright Bizarre Looks Of The 2024 Met Gala
It's the time of year when we all become fashion experts, the 2024 Met Gala has not disappointed this year, and we take a look at the fabulous, the boring and the most bizarre looks of the night.
The Cheap Seats Melanie Bracewell & Tim McDonald On Their Predictions For 2024
Hosts of the serious news show The Cheap Seats Melanie Bracewell and Tim McDonald join us to share their predictions for some of the biggest news events of the world.
Callum & Jake Robinson Confirmed Dead By Mexican Police
Surfer Randy Dibble was meant to go on the fateful camping trip in Mexico with Callum and Jake Robinson and Jack Carter Rhoad, who were found dead after a week of searches. Randy tells us what kind of person his friend Callum was and the one regret he has about the advice he gave him.
Sam Fischer Shows Off His Singing Skills On The Desk
Aussie singer Sam Fischer said trying to match Guy Sebastian's singing was one of the hardest things he's ever done, and he gave us a little demo of his skills live on the desk.
1.5 Million People Turn Out To Madonna's Brazil Concert
1.5 million people have packed out Brazil's Copacabana Beach to watch Madonna. The Queen of Pop held a free concert to close out her 'Celebration' tour.
South Australian Footy Team Wins By 516 Points
South Australia's Fitzroy team has had the biggest win in the club's history, putting 516 points on a struggling Elizabeth side.