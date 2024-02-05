News
Plea For More Understanding Around Antidepressant Withdrawal
Over 3 million Australians take antidepressants daily, but the experience of trying to stop taking them can be terrifying.
The Aussie Man Who Wants G-String Bikinis Banned
Gold Coast local Ian Grace wants G-string bikinis banned when people aren't at the beach.
Henry Winkler On How The Fonz Has Never Ridden A Motorcycle In Real Life
Henry Winkler taught a generation of kids how to be cool as The Fonz in Happy Days, but it turns out he has never ridden a motorbike!
Gary Barlow Announces Huge Aussie Take That Tour
It's official, Take That is coming to Australia! Gary Barlow tells us if the band has found the golden formula between classic songs and new songs ahead of their tour in Australia.
Meet The RSPCA Pet Inspectors Looking Out For Australia’s Animals
The RSPCA investigated nearly 60,000 complaints last year, and Karen Collier is one of those inspectors responding to dozens of animal welfare checks around Melbourne.
The Aussie Business Giving Disabled Dogs A New Leash On Life
Turbo was 12 years old when he injured his hind legs and became paralysed, but Jo from Aquapaws was able to give the Spaniel a new leash of life.
Lewis Hamilton Shocks F1 World With Ferrari Move
Seven-time F1 World champion Lewis Hamilton is set to make one of the biggest team switches in the sport's history after announcing he's moving from Mercedes to Ferrari in 2025. F1 Explains presenter Chris Hewgill explains.