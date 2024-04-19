The Project

Taylor Swift Surprises Fans With 'THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT' Double Album
NC | News

Taylor Swift sent Swifties into a spin, when, just hours after the release of 'THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT', she announced it was a secret double album, with 15 extra songs on 'TTPD: The Anthology'.

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More

News

Advertisement
image-placeholder
6 mins

Taylor Swift Surprises Fans With 'THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT' Double Album

Taylor Swift sent Swifties into a spin, when, just hours after the release of 'THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT', she announced it was a secret double album, with 15 extra songs on 'TTPD: The Anthology'.

image-placeholder
6 mins

Lehmo On Giving An Honest Answer About Loving His Dog To His Wife

Comedian Lehmo loves his dog, but he may have got himself into trouble when comparing his love for his pooch and his wife.

image-placeholder
4 mins

AI Scammers Using Celebs To Fleece Millions From Aussies

Dr Karl Kruszelnicki is the latest Aussie celeb to call out AI scammers using his face to fleece Australians out of their money. So, how do you know what's a scam and what isn't?

image-placeholder
6 mins

Baby Girl's Stem Cells Save Big Brother’s Life

Baby Aria was only days old when she gave her brother Tommy the gift of another shot at life after he was diagnosed with leukaemia at only two years old by donating her stem cells.

image-placeholder
8 mins

Judge Found Bruce Lehrmann Raped Brittany Higgins

Federal court judge Justice Michael Lee has found Bruce Lehrmann, on the balance of probabilities, raped Brittany Higgins in Parliament, meaning Lehrmann's defamation case against Network 10 has failed. Expert defamation lawyer Justin Quill explains how significant this decision was. The finding of rape is at the civil standard on the balance of probability.

image-placeholder
8 mins

How The Bondi Junction Stabbing Attack Unfolded

Six people are dead, with 12 more injured, including a nine-month-old baby, after a former Queensland resident attacked shoppers at Westfield Bondi Junction. This is how the attack unfolded.

image-placeholder
6 mins

The Trans Woman Who Became Queen Of The Outback

Kelly Young lives in the little country town of Broadwater in NSW, where she is known as the Queen of Dirt. But the Kelly the town knows today was never able to be herself until five years ago, when she broke free of the male body she was born into.

image-placeholder
6 mins

Annabel Crabb On Why She's Trying New Things Now She's 50

Annabel Crabb shares what she has learned after turning 50 after trying some new things, and the awkward moment she had backstage with Hillary Clinton.

2024