Supermarkets Claim They’re Helping Aussies By Dropping Prices
Coles announced they would be dropping prices on over 200 products, but there are fears that the latest price drops from Australia's supermarket giants will have farmers bearing the brunt. Jeremy Griffith from the National Farmer's Federation explains.
The Hidden 'Tax' Of Loyalty Costing Aussies
Most Aussies would like to think that loyalty reaps rewards, but research from the NSW Insurance Monitor revealed that existing customers pay an average of 25% more than new ones.
Couple Still Waiting For Flight After Singapore Airlines Horror
An Australian couple who were injured when their Singapore Airlines flight hit severe turbulence are still waiting for a medevac flight. Keith Davis says a commercial flight is not an option for his wife, Kerry Jordan, as she remains in ICU with a fractured spine.
Aussie Man Rolls To Victory In Annual UK Cheese Rolling Competition
An Aussie man has tumbled down a giant hill to victory to win the annual Gloucestershire cheese-rolling race. Dylan Twiss joins us to tell us how he's feeling after the big win.
Mum Slammed As Kid Becomes Influencer
Nina Gonthier has hit back at haters amid claims she's exploiting her 4-year-old son Jerome as an influencer. She shares with us what she says to people who accuse her of taking advantage of her son.
Warnings About Foraging Potentially Lethal Mushrooms
As Aussies battle the steep rise in food costs, more and more of us are taking up foraging a free meal from nature. But as we enter peak mushroom season, you need to know the difference between the ones that are edible and the ones that could kill you.
Dating App Working On AI Wingman
Modern dating could be thrust into the future after dating app Bumble revealed they are working on an AI wingman to help singles weed out the things they hate.
Donor-Conceived People Could Soon Be Able To Contact Biological Parents
Donor-conceived Quill could soon be able to locate her biological parents as the Queensland government looks to introduce legislation that would give her the right to access genetic history just like any other Australian. Carey Haden told us about his journey to find his donor.