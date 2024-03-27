The Project

Splendour In The Grass Cancelled For 2024
NC | News

Splendour in the Grass has been cancelled for 2024, prompting concerns that Australia's music festival scene may be in a crisis.

News

5 mins

Splendour In The Grass Cancelled For 2024

6 mins

How Boeing Went From Best In The Air To A Troubled Company

Boeing CEO David Calhoun has announced he will be stepping down at the end of the year. It follows the company facing a series of mishaps and tragedies, including allegations of failing safety standards.

4 mins

Petition To Change HECS Debt Scheme Gets Record Number Of Signatures

An online petition started by Independent MP Monique Ryan has received more than 200,000 signatures in 12 days, calling on the government to overhaul the HECS debt system after students exposed the ha

3 mins

Julia Morris Gives Robert Irwin His First Ever I'm A Celebrity Perform

Robert Irwin may have been entertaining us since he was a kid, but Julia Morris just gave him his first ever performance review for I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here.

7 mins

Guenther Steiner Recaps A Dramatic Australian Grand Prix

Max Verstappen's early exit from the Australian Grand Prix left the race wide open for Carlos Sainz to grab victory. Former Haas F1 Team Principal Guenther Steiner takes us through all the action.

5 mins

Julia Morris & Robert Irwin On What's In Store For This Year's 'I'm A Celebrity'

The celebrities are about to head into the jungle for 'I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here', and hosts Robert Irwin and Julia Morris give us a sneak peek at what is in store for them.

4 mins

Formula 1 Grand Prix Kicks Off In Melbourne

Start your engines, because the F1 is on in Melbourne! Thousands flocked to Albert Park for practice day of the Grand Prix and punters were raring to go. @10SportAU #AusGP

5 mins

Dave Thornton On Being Called 'Unprofessional'

Comedian Dave Thornton tells us all about the time he was called 'unprofessional' after a gig, and the great comeback he came up with... after the conversation.

2024