Shamar Joseph Reveals All About His Incredible Seven-Wicket Haul That Beat Australia
West Indies cricket player Shamar Joseph took seven wickets to snag the team's first Test victory on Aussie soil in 27 years. Shamar Joseph joins us to tell us all about it.
Josh Thomas On Why He Can't Deal With Americans Anymore
Comedian Josh Thomas has moved back to Australia after living in LA for years, and he tells us why he can't deal with Americans anymore.
From IRAQI Orphan To Pop Superstar, Emmanuel's Story Is Unforgettable
Emmanuel Kelly was adopted from an Iraqi orphanage and told he would never make it in the music industry. Now he counts Chris Martin as one of his best friends and is about to go on tour with Coldplay
Tanning On The Rise Across Australia Despite Cancer Risk
Australia has one of the highest skin cancer rates in the world, yet Aussies are still seeking out the sun, with many blaming TikTok, where pro-tanning content is getting millions of views.
January 26 Continues To Divide Australia As Thousands Take To The Streets
Australians have never been more divided over January 26, which has been marked by celebrations and protests. Labor Senator Malarndirri McCarthy joins us.
Why Pete Helliar Is Changing His Name
Pete Helliar sat on The Project desk for years, but apparently we've been calling him the wrong name! He tells us why he's changing it from Peter to Pete.
Anthony Albanese Breaks Election Promise And Changes Stage 3 Tax Cuts
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has defended the government's backflip on stage three tax cuts, telling the National Press Club it would provide middle-income earners more money in the cost-of-living crisis. Treasurer @JEChalmers explains.