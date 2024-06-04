Promising Results From Groundbreaking Melanoma Treatment

The Project

Residents Terrified Of Their Neighbourhood Beg For Help

Terrified residents of South Melbourne's Park Towers are pleading for help from the government as they endure unsanitary conditions, violence and crime in the public housing block.

Rumours Swirl Disneyland Could Be Coming Down Under

Rumours are swirling that Australia may become the home of a new Disneyland and Victorian State MP David Limbrick is keen to make his electorate the location of the Happiest Place on Earth. He joins us to explain why there should be a Disneyland in Dandenong.

Iconic Aussie Eateries Closing As Cost Of Living Bites Aussies

Beloved eateries across the country have been forced to close their doors as increasing expenses and the cost of living crisis bite Aussies. Joining us is Melbourne restaurateur Zeth Romanis, who had to close Gauge Bistro after 13 years.

Revolutionary Fertility Treatment Helping Young Cancer Patients Fall Pregnant

At just 20 years old, Sam was diagnosed with leukaemia. But a revolutionary fertility treatment for young patients meant her dream of having children was still possible.

Cinema Industry Struggles Could Mean The Movie Theatre Is Dead

As fewer Aussies go to the movies, struggling cinema owners are beginning to wonder whether it might be time to call cut on the big screen.

Donald Trump Found Guilty In Hush Money Trial

A New York jury found former U.S. Donald Trump guilty of falsifying business records to affect the outcome of the 2016 election. SEMAFOR Editor-at-large Steve Clemons joins us.

First-Ever Australian Jousting Champion Crowned

Kings, Queens and knights have descended on Ballarat's Kryal Castle for the first-ever national jousting championship, and history was made when Lady Renae Marisma was crowned Australian Champion!

