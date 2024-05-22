The Project

One Dead & Multiple Injured After Turbulence On Flight From Hell
NC | News

One man has died and multiple people were injured after a Singapore Airlines flight from London to Singapore encountered severe turbulence, dropping thousands of metres in just minutes. Teandra Brock was a passenger on the flight and told us what happened.

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More

News

Advertisement
image-placeholder
10 mins

Heartbroken Dad's Wish After His Son's Suicide

Wayne Holdsworth still can’t believe his boy Mac is gone, and he wishes he’d known about youth suicide before the death of his teenage son. Warning, this story may be distressing for some viewers.

image-placeholder
7 mins

One Dead & Multiple Injured After Turbulence On Flight From Hell

One man has died and multiple people were injured after a Singapore Airlines flight from London to Singapore encountered severe turbulence, dropping thousands of metres in just minutes. Teandra Brock was a passenger on the flight and told us what happened.

image-placeholder
4 mins

Pensioner Fights To Live In His Converted Bus On Friend’s Property

A Western Australian pensioner has been taken to court for sleeping in a converted bus on a friend's property after the local council denied his application for extended camping on private property.  Pensioner Danny Reinhold joins us.

image-placeholder
7 mins

Jeremy Clarkson Named U.K.'s Sexiest Man

For the second year in a row, Jeremy Clarkson has been named the U.K.'s Sexiest Man, and it's all because he loves his farm.

image-placeholder
4 mins

Push For Public Transport To Be Free In Australia

Only two countries in the world have public transport that is more expensive than Australia but there are calls for a radical solution to be tabled. Making it free. So, would it work?

image-placeholder
9 mins

First Person With Elon Musk's Neuralink Chip Speaks Out

Noland Arbaugh became the first person to have Elon Musk's Neuralink chip inserted into his brain, and he tells us how it has changed his life, and how he felt being the first person to trial it.

image-placeholder
8 mins

The Women Hitting Back Against Medical Misogyny

The gender 'pain' gap is leaving women across Australia suffering, and now women are fighting back against a system they say is misogynistic and does not take their pain seriously.

image-placeholder
5 mins

Comedian Campaigns For Gina Rinehart's Portrait To Appear In Time's Square

Gina Rinehart has demanded to portraits of her be removed from the National Gallery because she finds them unflattering, but comedian Dan Ilic is now campaigning to have them displayed in New York's Time Square.

2024