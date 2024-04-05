News
Milo The Dog Found 17 Days After Escaping At Melbourne Airport
Milo, the Jack Russell terrier who escaped at Melbourne's Tullamarine Airport, has been found after 17 days on the run. Dog whisperer Nigel Williamson tells us how he captured the pooch and Milo is with him!
Elon Musk Threatens To Sue Australia Over Anti-Trans X Post
Elon Musk is threatening to sue Australia after the eSafety commissioner forced his platform X to remove a post that was allegedly harmful to a transgender activist.
Iconic Australian Music Venues Closing Down As Costs Surge
Iconic music venues The Bendigo Hotel and The Old Bar are closing their doors after nurturing Australia's up-and-coming artists for nearly two decades due to surging costs.
Search For Milo The Dog Continues At Melbourne Airport
The search for Milo, a Jack Russell, has entered its second week. Milo escaped animal transport staff at Melbourne's Tullamarine Airport after he was handed over to staff preparing him for a flight to the UK. Milo's owner, Jason Whatnall, joins us from Wales.
How Ozempic Is Changing The Medical World (And Helping Us Lose Weight)
Ozempic is a wonder weight-loss treatment, but could it be the answer for several other ailments and diseases, or are we starting to rely on it too much?
The Umbilical Brothers On The Most Universally Funny Joke
The Umbilical Brothers have performed in over 40 countries, but they tell us why they don't like performing in Belgium, and the joke that is always universally funny.
Kids Tell Us What They Actually Think About The Easter Bunny
While most of us are winding down for the Easter long weekend, there’s a very important ‘essential worker’ working its fluffy tail off for the love of chocolate. So, what do kids actually think abou