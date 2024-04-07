News
Michael Douglas On Why Aussies Are Taking Over Hollywood
Hollywood legend Michael Douglas tells us the one reason he thinks Australians are taking roles from Americans.
Aussies Turning To Run Clubs To Find Love
Run clubs may be a great way of getting exercise, but many are now using them to make friends, and some have even found love while hitting the pavement.
The Millennials Not Spending Money So They Can Retire Early
While some Millennials struggle to break into the housing market, others have committed themselves to a new movement of saving all their money, without making any fun purchases, so they can retire early. But is it realistic for everyone?
Milo The Dog Found 17 Days After Escaping At Melbourne Airport
Milo, the Jack Russell terrier who escaped at Melbourne's Tullamarine Airport, has been found after 17 days on the run. Dog whisperer Nigel Williamson tells us how he captured the pooch and Milo is with him!
Elon Musk Threatens To Sue Australia Over Anti-Trans X Post
Elon Musk is threatening to sue Australia after the eSafety commissioner forced his platform X to remove a post that was allegedly harmful to a transgender activist.
Iconic Australian Music Venues Closing Down As Costs Surge
Iconic music venues The Bendigo Hotel and The Old Bar are closing their doors after nurturing Australia's up-and-coming artists for nearly two decades due to surging costs.
Search For Milo The Dog Continues At Melbourne Airport
The search for Milo, a Jack Russell, has entered its second week. Milo escaped animal transport staff at Melbourne's Tullamarine Airport after he was handed over to staff preparing him for a flight to the UK. Milo's owner, Jason Whatnall, joins us from Wales.