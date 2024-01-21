News
Melbourne Residents Forced Out Of Suburb Over Council Zoning Laws
Long-term residents of one Melbourne community have found themselves on the brink of homelessness as the local council enforces a long-standing zoning law, meaning they are living in a non-residential area.
The Blind Tennis Players Hoping To Go Pro
Blind tennis is Australia's fastest-growing blind sport and it has changed the lives of coaches Robert Fletcher and Adam Fayad. Now, they're hoping it will become an official grand slam event.
Best Aussie Potato Chips Revealed In Taste Test
The Guardian's Nicholas Jordan has settled the Great Potato Debate by sampling and ranking 35 varieties of chips, and he joins us to share which chip came out on top.
World's Oldest Dog Bobi May Not Have Been World's Oldest Dog
When Bobi died at the age of 31, the world mourned the 'world's oldest dog'. But now the Guinness World Records are investigating whether we were all lied to about his age.
Child Attacked By Irukandji Jellyfish Speaks Out
Eight-year-old Tenzin Te Mana was one of a number of people taken to hospital after being stung by deadly Irukandji jellyfish on K'gari.
Succession And The Bear Win Big At The Emmys
After being delayed due to Hollywood strikes, the Emmy Awards took place today, with TV shows Succession and The Bear dominating TV's night of nights.
Farmers Fight Back Against Cattle Rustlers
Stealing of livestock by sheep and cattle rustlers is a crime more common than you'd think, and now farmers are fighting back against the act that's costing them millions every year.