The Project

Maya Rudolph On How She'd Spend A Billion Dollars
NC | News

Maya Rudolph has made us fall in love with a billionaire through her portrayal of Molly in 'Loot', and Maya tells us just how she would spend a billion dollars if she ever had it.

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More

News

Advertisement
image-placeholder
6 mins

The Umbilical Brothers On The Most Universally Funny Joke

The Umbilical Brothers have performed in over 40 countries, but they tell us why they don't like performing in Belgium, and the joke that is always universally funny.

image-placeholder
4 mins

Kids Tell Us What They Actually Think About The Easter Bunny

While most of us are winding down for the Easter long weekend, there’s a very important ‘essential worker’ working its fluffy tail off for the love of chocolate.  So, what do kids actually think abou

image-placeholder
4 mins

Maya Rudolph On How She'd Spend A Billion Dollars

Maya Rudolph has made us fall in love with a billionaire through her portrayal of Molly in 'Loot', and Maya tells us just how she would spend a billion dollars if she ever had it.

image-placeholder
6 mins

The Rise Of Country Music As Beyoncé’s New Album Breaks Records

Country music is having a real moment right, and it's being helped along by Beyoncé, who has saddled up and jumped on board with her new album, Cowboy Carter. Country singer-songwriter Amber Lawrence tells us why it's rising in popularity. 

image-placeholder
5 mins

Renter Believes Pet Stick Insects Are Making It Hard To Find A House

Finding a place to live when you're renting is hard enough, but it's even tougher when you have pets, and Amy Bosdorf's adorable, cuddly pet stick insects are preventing her from securing a rental.

image-placeholder
6 mins

Women Diagnosed With Cancer After Talcum Powder Use

Amanda Bradley was just 34 years old when she was diagnosed with ovarian cancer, but she had a daily habit that she now looks back on in horror as a class action lawsuit alleges prolonged exposure to Johnson & Johnson's Baby Powder is linked to ovarian cancer.

image-placeholder
5 mins

Splendour In The Grass Cancelled For 2024

Splendour in the Grass has been cancelled for 2024, prompting concerns that Australia's music festival scene may be in a crisis.

image-placeholder
6 mins

How Boeing Went From Best In The Air To A Troubled Company

Boeing CEO David Calhoun has announced he will be stepping down at the end of the year. It follows the company facing a series of mishaps and tragedies, including allegations of failing safety standards.

2024