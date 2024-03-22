News
Formula 1 Grand Prix Kicks Off In Melbourne
Start your engines, because the F1 is on in Melbourne! Thousands flocked to Albert Park for practice day of the Grand Prix and punters were raring to go. @10SportAU #AusGP
Dave Thornton On Being Called 'Unprofessional'
Comedian Dave Thornton tells us all about the time he was called 'unprofessional' after a gig, and the great comeback he came up with... after the conversation.
Matteo Bocelli On The Advice His Father, Andrea, Gave Him
Matteo Bocelli is the son of one of the world's most famous tenors, Andrea Bocelli, and he tells us the advice his father gave him to be in the music industry.
Gay Pastor Forced To Live A Double Life And Undertake Conversion Therapy
Aaron Kelly once lived a double life as an evangelical pastor who tried to "pray the gay away.'' After undergoing unsuccessful, harmful conversion therapies and being forced to marry, he realised he needed to live authentically.
Paralysed Man Using Virtual Reality To Walk Again
Doctor Dinesh Palipana was paralysed in an accident but always dreamed of walking again one day. Now, he's using virtual reality to make it happen, and it could be the key to helping other paraplegics walk again.
Jack Black On Why His Dream Collab Would Be Beyoncé
Jack Black and Tenacious D recorded an incredible cover of Britney Spears' '...Baby One More Time' for Kung Fu Panda 4 and he told us why he'd love to share the stage with her, and shared why his dream collab would be with Beyoncé.
Mark Wahlberg On Not Being Allowed Into A Sydney Golf Club
Mark Wahlberg is currently in Australia filming his latest movie, and he tells us why a pair of socks saw him refused entry into a Sydney golf club, and the one reason he'd ever bring Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch back.