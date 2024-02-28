News
Matildas Take On Uzbekistan To Secure Olympic Spot
The Matildas are set to take on Uzbekistan in front of a sell-out crowd in Melbourne in their final Olympic qualifier. Our very own Georgie Tunny caught up with Matildas' goalie, Lydia Williams, pitchside ahead of the match.
Bob Katter & Andrew Wilkie Protest In Parliament Dressed As Pigs
MPs Bob Katter and Andrew Wilkie caused a stir in Parliament House after they dressed up in inflatable pig costumes to draw attention to their bill to reduce the power of the major supermarkets.
Aussie Businesses Forced To Reveal Gender Pay Gaps
Nearly 5,000 Australian businesses have been forced to publicly reveal their gender pay gaps, with some companies having a gap of up to 43%, but will naming and shaming companies put an end to the dis
Peter Garrett On Why He Thinks Taylor Swift Charges Too Much For Tickets
Peter Garrett tells us why he respects Taylor Swift's incredible career and the message she represents to young women, but he also thinks she's charging too much for tickets.
Elizabeth Day On Why Failure Is Good For Us All
Author and host Elizabeth Day tells us why she's the world's leading expert on failure, and why failure is actually a really good thing for all of us.
How Love On The Spectrum Helped Show The World What Life With Autism Is Like
Love on the Spectrum is a TV show that shows the world what life with autism is like, and the show’s relationship counsellor, Jodi Rodgers, has helped Michael Theo and Teo Tissue build their confidence and become fearless.
Taylor Swift Fever Hits Rain-Soaked Sydney As Eras Tour Begins
Taylor Swift fans have swarmed Sydney’s Accor Stadium as the superstar prepares for her first of four nights at the sold-out stadium.