Matildas Take On Uzbekistan To Secure Olympic Spot
The Matildas are set to take on Uzbekistan in front of a sell-out crowd in Melbourne in their final Olympic qualifier. Our very own Georgie Tunny caught up with Matildas' goalie, Lydia Williams, pitchside ahead of the match.

image-placeholder
4 mins

image-placeholder
4 mins

Bob Katter & Andrew Wilkie Protest In Parliament Dressed As Pigs

MPs Bob Katter and Andrew Wilkie caused a stir in Parliament House after they dressed up in inflatable pig costumes to draw attention to their bill to reduce the power of the major supermarkets.

image-placeholder
5 mins

Aussie Businesses Forced To Reveal Gender Pay Gaps

Nearly 5,000 Australian businesses have been forced to publicly reveal their gender pay gaps, with some companies having a gap of up to 43%, but will naming and shaming companies put an end to the dis

image-placeholder
6 mins

Peter Garrett On Why He Thinks Taylor Swift Charges Too Much For Tickets

Peter Garrett tells us why he respects Taylor Swift's incredible career and the message she represents to young women, but he also thinks she's charging too much for tickets.

image-placeholder
4 mins

Elizabeth Day On Why Failure Is Good For Us All

Author and host Elizabeth Day tells us why she's the world's leading expert on failure, and why failure is actually a really good thing for all of us.

image-placeholder
6 mins

How Love On The Spectrum Helped Show The World What Life With Autism Is Like

Love on the Spectrum is a TV show that shows the world what life with autism is like, and the show’s relationship counsellor, Jodi Rodgers, has helped Michael Theo and Teo Tissue build their confidence and become fearless.

image-placeholder
3 mins

Taylor Swift Fever Hits Rain-Soaked Sydney As Eras Tour Begins

Taylor Swift fans have swarmed Sydney’s Accor Stadium as the superstar prepares for her first of four nights at the sold-out stadium.

image-placeholder
4 mins

Aussie Scientist Discover Record-Breaking Quasar

Aussie scientists have discovered the fastest-growing black hole ever recorded, which eats a sun's worth of cosmic matter daily.

2024