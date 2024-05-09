News
Matildas Longest-Serving Player Lydia Williams Announces Her Retirement
Since 2005, Lydia Williams has been a steady presence between the goals for the Matildas. Now, the footballer is hanging up her boots, and Lydia tells us all about the highs and lows of being one of the greatest Matildas of a generation.
Neil The Seal In Witness Protection Following Internet Stardom
Tasmanian internet star Neil the Seal is now in "witness protection" as experts fear fame will mean the 700kg juvenile southern elephant seal will be loved to death. Marine Biologist Sheree Marris explains.
Why Mark Knopfler Says He's Not The Best Guitarist Ever
Mark Knopfler is considered one of the greatest guitarists of all time, but he tells us why he thinks that's "nonsense".
Hope For Aussies With Von Hippel-Lindau Syndrome
39-year-old mum Amelia, and her two sons Xavier and Leo, are living with a rare and debilitating condition, Von Hippel-Lindau Syndrome. The family is now fighting to get a new miracle treatment, which only one person in Australia can afford, to be put on the PBS to make it affordable for all.
Rebel Wilson On Why She Released A Censored Version Of Her Memoir
Rebel Wilson has just released a censored version of her memoir Rebel Rising, and she told us why she chose that over a lengthy legal battle, and why it was important to share her story in her own words.
The Fabulous, Boring And Downright Bizarre Looks Of The 2024 Met Gala
It's the time of year when we all become fashion experts, the 2024 Met Gala has not disappointed this year, and we take a look at the fabulous, the boring and the most bizarre looks of the night.
The Cheap Seats Melanie Bracewell & Tim McDonald On Their Predictions For 2024
Hosts of the serious news show The Cheap Seats Melanie Bracewell and Tim McDonald join us to share their predictions for some of the biggest news events of the world.
Callum & Jake Robinson Confirmed Dead By Mexican Police
Surfer Randy Dibble was meant to go on the fateful camping trip in Mexico with Callum and Jake Robinson and Jack Carter Rhoad, who were found dead after a week of searches. Randy tells us what kind of person his friend Callum was and the one regret he has about the advice he gave him.