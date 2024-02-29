The Project

Matildas Kaitlyn Torpey Celebrates Olympic Qualification
The Matildas will be heading to the 2024 Paris Olympics after thrashing Uzbekistan in the qualifier, and Kaitlyn Torpey told us how it feels to have helped the Tillies book a ticket to France.

image-placeholder
7 mins

image-placeholder
5 mins

How Herbie The Love Bug Car Changed Jack's Life

Jack Coleman's obsession with Herbie the Love Bug started when he was a young boy. With a little bit of help, he tracked down the iconic car, and his life has never been the same again.

image-placeholder
4 mins

Matildas Take On Uzbekistan To Secure Olympic Spot

The Matildas are set to take on Uzbekistan in front of a sell-out crowd in Melbourne in their final Olympic qualifier. Our very own Georgie Tunny caught up with Matildas' goalie, Lydia Williams, pitchside ahead of the match.

image-placeholder
4 mins

Bob Katter & Andrew Wilkie Protest In Parliament Dressed As Pigs

MPs Bob Katter and Andrew Wilkie caused a stir in Parliament House after they dressed up in inflatable pig costumes to draw attention to their bill to reduce the power of the major supermarkets.

image-placeholder
5 mins

Aussie Businesses Forced To Reveal Gender Pay Gaps

Nearly 5,000 Australian businesses have been forced to publicly reveal their gender pay gaps, with some companies having a gap of up to 43%, but will naming and shaming companies put an end to the dis

image-placeholder
6 mins

Peter Garrett On Why He Thinks Taylor Swift Charges Too Much For Tickets

Peter Garrett tells us why he respects Taylor Swift's incredible career and the message she represents to young women, but he also thinks she's charging too much for tickets.

image-placeholder
4 mins

Elizabeth Day On Why Failure Is Good For Us All

Author and host Elizabeth Day tells us why she's the world's leading expert on failure, and why failure is actually a really good thing for all of us.

image-placeholder
6 mins

How Love On The Spectrum Helped Show The World What Life With Autism Is Like

Love on the Spectrum is a TV show that shows the world what life with autism is like, and the show’s relationship counsellor, Jodi Rodgers, has helped Michael Theo and Teo Tissue build their confidence and become fearless.

