News
Matildas Kaitlyn Torpey Celebrates Olympic Qualification
The Matildas will be heading to the 2024 Paris Olympics after thrashing Uzbekistan in the qualifier, and Kaitlyn Torpey told us how it feels to have helped the Tillies book a ticket to France.
How Herbie The Love Bug Car Changed Jack's Life
Jack Coleman's obsession with Herbie the Love Bug started when he was a young boy. With a little bit of help, he tracked down the iconic car, and his life has never been the same again.
Matildas Take On Uzbekistan To Secure Olympic Spot
The Matildas are set to take on Uzbekistan in front of a sell-out crowd in Melbourne in their final Olympic qualifier. Our very own Georgie Tunny caught up with Matildas' goalie, Lydia Williams, pitchside ahead of the match.
Bob Katter & Andrew Wilkie Protest In Parliament Dressed As Pigs
MPs Bob Katter and Andrew Wilkie caused a stir in Parliament House after they dressed up in inflatable pig costumes to draw attention to their bill to reduce the power of the major supermarkets.
Aussie Businesses Forced To Reveal Gender Pay Gaps
Nearly 5,000 Australian businesses have been forced to publicly reveal their gender pay gaps, with some companies having a gap of up to 43%, but will naming and shaming companies put an end to the dis
Peter Garrett On Why He Thinks Taylor Swift Charges Too Much For Tickets
Peter Garrett tells us why he respects Taylor Swift's incredible career and the message she represents to young women, but he also thinks she's charging too much for tickets.
Elizabeth Day On Why Failure Is Good For Us All
Author and host Elizabeth Day tells us why she's the world's leading expert on failure, and why failure is actually a really good thing for all of us.