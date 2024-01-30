The Project

 Malka Leifer's Survivor Dassi Erlich Speaks Out
News

Dassi Erlich doesn't remember ever not being scared as a child, and now that her abuser, former school principal Malka Leifer, is behind bars and she has escaped a secretive religious sect, Dassi is excited about what the future holds for her.

7 mins

6 mins

Jim's Mowing Founder Seeking COVID Compo From Victorian Government

The man behind Jim's Mowing, Jim Penman, is seeking compensation from the Victorian government to recoup the wages he alleges sole traders lost during pandemic lockdowns. Jim joins us to tell us all about it.

4 mins

Shamar Joseph Reveals All About His Incredible Seven-Wicket Haul That Beat Australia

West Indies cricket player Shamar Joseph took seven wickets to snag the team's first Test victory on Aussie soil in 27 years. Shamar Joseph joins us to tell us all about it.

5 mins

Josh Thomas On Why He Can't Deal With Americans Anymore

Comedian Josh Thomas has moved back to Australia after living in LA for years, and he tells us why he can't deal with Americans anymore.

7 mins

From IRAQI Orphan To Pop Superstar, Emmanuel's Story Is Unforgettable

Emmanuel Kelly was adopted from an Iraqi orphanage and told he would never make it in the music industry. Now he counts Chris Martin as one of his best friends and is about to go on tour with Coldplay

3 mins

Tanning On The Rise Across Australia Despite Cancer Risk

Australia has one of the highest skin cancer rates in the world, yet Aussies are still seeking out the sun, with many blaming TikTok, where pro-tanning content is getting millions of views.

9 mins

January 26 Continues To Divide Australia As Thousands Take To The Streets

Australians have never been more divided over January 26, which has been marked by celebrations and protests. Labor Senator Malarndirri McCarthy joins us.

7 mins

Why Pete Helliar Is Changing His Name

Pete Helliar sat on The Project desk for years, but apparently we've been calling him the wrong name! He tells us why he's changing it from Peter to Pete.

