The Aussie Business Giving Disabled Dogs A New Leash On Life
Turbo was 12 years old when he injured his hind legs and became paralysed, but Jo from Aquapaws was able to give the Spaniel a new leash of life.
Lewis Hamilton Shocks F1 World With Ferrari Move
Seven-time F1 World champion Lewis Hamilton is set to make one of the biggest team switches in the sport's history after announcing he's moving from Mercedes to Ferrari in 2025. F1 Explains presenter Chris Hewgill explains.
Mel Buttle's Big Advice For The New Owners Of Dessert Brand Sara Lee
There was good news this week for lovers of frozen dessert treats, as the Quinn family saved Sara Lee after it was put into administration last year. Mel Buttle has a few words of advice for the new owners.
Malka Leifer's Survivor Dassi Erlich Speaks Out
Dassi Erlich doesn't remember ever not being scared as a child, and now that her abuser, former school principal Malka Leifer, is behind bars and she has escaped a secretive religious sect, Dassi is excited about what the future holds for her.
Jim's Mowing Founder Seeking COVID Compo From Victorian Government
The man behind Jim's Mowing, Jim Penman, is seeking compensation from the Victorian government to recoup the wages he alleges sole traders lost during pandemic lockdowns. Jim joins us to tell us all about it.
Shamar Joseph Reveals All About His Incredible Seven-Wicket Haul That Beat Australia
West Indies cricket player Shamar Joseph took seven wickets to snag the team's first Test victory on Aussie soil in 27 years. Shamar Joseph joins us to tell us all about it.
Josh Thomas On Why He Can't Deal With Americans Anymore
Comedian Josh Thomas has moved back to Australia after living in LA for years, and he tells us why he can't deal with Americans anymore.