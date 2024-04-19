News
Taylor Swift Surprises Fans With 'THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT' Double Album
Taylor Swift sent Swifties into a spin, when, just hours after the release of 'THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT', she announced it was a secret double album, with 15 extra songs on 'TTPD: The Anthology'.
Lehmo On Giving An Honest Answer About Loving His Dog To His Wife
Comedian Lehmo loves his dog, but he may have got himself into trouble when comparing his love for his pooch and his wife.
AI Scammers Using Celebs To Fleece Millions From Aussies
Dr Karl Kruszelnicki is the latest Aussie celeb to call out AI scammers using his face to fleece Australians out of their money. So, how do you know what's a scam and what isn't?
Baby Girl's Stem Cells Save Big Brother’s Life
Baby Aria was only days old when she gave her brother Tommy the gift of another shot at life after he was diagnosed with leukaemia at only two years old by donating her stem cells.
Judge Found Bruce Lehrmann Raped Brittany Higgins
Federal court judge Justice Michael Lee has found Bruce Lehrmann, on the balance of probabilities, raped Brittany Higgins in Parliament, meaning Lehrmann's defamation case against Network 10 has failed. Expert defamation lawyer Justin Quill explains how significant this decision was. The finding of rape is at the civil standard on the balance of probability.
How The Bondi Junction Stabbing Attack Unfolded
Six people are dead, with 12 more injured, including a nine-month-old baby, after a former Queensland resident attacked shoppers at Westfield Bondi Junction. This is how the attack unfolded.
The Trans Woman Who Became Queen Of The Outback
Kelly Young lives in the little country town of Broadwater in NSW, where she is known as the Queen of Dirt. But the Kelly the town knows today was never able to be herself until five years ago, when she broke free of the male body she was born into.