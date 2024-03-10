News
Leah Purcell On Why She Began Writing
Leah Purcell explains why she began writing, and the incredible history-making accomplishment the actor and writer has just achieved.
The Women On The Hunt To Call Out Cheaters
By day, they run a podcast, but by night, Laura Summers and Becky Hayes are carrying out requests from wives and girlfriends asking them to uncover the truth about their allegedly unfaithful partners. And they join us now.
Why We All Need To Speak About Menopause More
If you have ovaries, hello half of Australia, then the chances are you will experience some symptoms of Menopause but probably won’t ever talk about. But Lisa Curry, Kathy Lette and Jessica Rowe want to change that, so let's talk about Menopause.
Virgin Australia Set To Allow Small Pets Onboard Planes
Virgin Australia has announced its plan to allow small pets to ride onboard, making it the first airline in Australia to do so.
Customers Furious As Bankwest Set To Close All Branches
Bankwest is set to close all of its branches across Western Australia, leaving many regional communities without any brick-and-mortar banks to visit. Perth Lord Mayor Basil Zempilas joins us.
Greens Unveil Radical New Plan To Tackle Housing Crisis
The Greens have unveiled their plan to tackle Australia's housing crisis that would see a government-run developer build 360,000 homes in the next five years, but it would come at a hefty price tag.
Kylie Jenner Accused Of Copying Aussie Fashion Designer's Clothes
Aussie fashion designer Jessica Johansen-Bell has accused Kylie Jenner of cashing in on one of her dress designs for her new company, Khy. Jessica joins us to explain how it all came about.