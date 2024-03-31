News
The Umbilical Brothers On The Most Universally Funny Joke
The Umbilical Brothers have performed in over 40 countries, but they tell us why they don't like performing in Belgium, and the joke that is always universally funny.
Kids Tell Us What They Actually Think About The Easter Bunny
While most of us are winding down for the Easter long weekend, there’s a very important ‘essential worker’ working its fluffy tail off for the love of chocolate. So, what do kids actually think abou
Maya Rudolph On How She'd Spend A Billion Dollars
Maya Rudolph has made us fall in love with a billionaire through her portrayal of Molly in 'Loot', and Maya tells us just how she would spend a billion dollars if she ever had it.
The Rise Of Country Music As Beyoncé’s New Album Breaks Records
Country music is having a real moment right, and it's being helped along by Beyoncé, who has saddled up and jumped on board with her new album, Cowboy Carter. Country singer-songwriter Amber Lawrence tells us why it's rising in popularity.
Renter Believes Pet Stick Insects Are Making It Hard To Find A House
Finding a place to live when you're renting is hard enough, but it's even tougher when you have pets, and Amy Bosdorf's adorable, cuddly pet stick insects are preventing her from securing a rental.
Women Diagnosed With Cancer After Talcum Powder Use
Amanda Bradley was just 34 years old when she was diagnosed with ovarian cancer, but she had a daily habit that she now looks back on in horror as a class action lawsuit alleges prolonged exposure to Johnson & Johnson's Baby Powder is linked to ovarian cancer.
Splendour In The Grass Cancelled For 2024
Splendour in the Grass has been cancelled for 2024, prompting concerns that Australia's music festival scene may be in a crisis.