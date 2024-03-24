News
Guenther Steiner Recaps A Dramatic Australian Grand Prix
Max Verstappen's early exit from the Australian Grand Prix left the race wide open for Carlos Sainz to grab victory. Former Haas F1 Team Principal Guenther Steiner takes us through all the action.
Julia Morris & Robert Irwin On What's In Store For This Year's 'I'm A Celebrity'
The celebrities are about to head into the jungle for 'I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here', and hosts Robert Irwin and Julia Morris give us a sneak peek at what is in store for them.
Formula 1 Grand Prix Kicks Off In Melbourne
Start your engines, because the F1 is on in Melbourne! Thousands flocked to Albert Park for practice day of the Grand Prix and punters were raring to go. @10SportAU #AusGP
Dave Thornton On Being Called 'Unprofessional'
Comedian Dave Thornton tells us all about the time he was called 'unprofessional' after a gig, and the great comeback he came up with... after the conversation.
Matteo Bocelli On The Advice His Father, Andrea, Gave Him
Matteo Bocelli is the son of one of the world's most famous tenors, Andrea Bocelli, and he tells us the advice his father gave him to be in the music industry.
Gay Pastor Forced To Live A Double Life And Undertake Conversion Therapy
Aaron Kelly once lived a double life as an evangelical pastor who tried to "pray the gay away.'' After undergoing unsuccessful, harmful conversion therapies and being forced to marry, he realised he needed to live authentically.
Paralysed Man Using Virtual Reality To Walk Again
Doctor Dinesh Palipana was paralysed in an accident but always dreamed of walking again one day. Now, he's using virtual reality to make it happen, and it could be the key to helping other paraplegics walk again.