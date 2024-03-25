The Project

Julia Morris Gives Robert Irwin His First Ever I'm A Celebrity Perform
NC | News

Robert Irwin may have been entertaining us since he was a kid, but Julia Morris just gave him his first ever performance review for I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here.

News

image-placeholder
3 mins

